Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make powerful public return after big controversy

The couple arrived in Canada on Friday night, flying in from Santa Barbara aboard a private jet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to give a powerful united appearance at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, marking their first public outing together since the recent media controversy.

The nine-day event kicks off with a grand opening ceremony featuring star-studded performances from Katy Perry, Chris Martin, and Nelly Furtado at BC Place Stadium, where Prince Harry is set to address the audience.

Their attendance comes amid speculation about their marriage following a Vanity Fair report last month, which the couple has strongly denied. The article also included anonymous claims about Meghan’s leadership style.

Despite the media buzz, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared poised and confident as they touched down in Vancouver.

Organisers promise this year’s Invictus Games, previously held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague, and Dusseldorf, will be the largest yet, drawing a sold-out crowd of 40,000 spectators.