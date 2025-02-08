Ralph Fiennes recalls being ‘ignorant’ towards his role in ‘Harry Potter’

Ralph Fiennes remembers being resistant to play Voldemort in 'Harry Potter'

Ralph Fiennes recently reflected on his role as Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise and his initial resistance towards playing the character.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Conclave star revealed that he was originally uninterested in the role due to being "just ignorant."

"I hadn’t seen the films in order to dislike them, I just hadn’t seen them and I hadn’t read the books," he said. "I was aware of their big success."

The Schindler’s List actor further admitted that he was "probably guilty of a sort of totally misplaced snobbery of witches and goblins and things."

Recalling how his sister, Martha, convinced him to accept the role, he said, "I was resistant, until I told my sister Martha that I’ve been asked to play this Voldemort person. She said, 'Voldemort, you’ve been asked to play Voldemort? You have to do it! Ralph you don’t realize, you don’t realize.'"

Fiennes made appearance as the infamous villain in Harry Potter's: Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince (only in flashback) and Deathly Hallows part one and two.

Currently, HBO is developing Harry Potter TV series. While the casting is still in progress, the Peaky Blinders star, Cillian Murphy is rumoured to play Voldemort. However, there has been no official confirmation from the streaming platform and the actor himself.

The upcoming series is slated for release in 2027.