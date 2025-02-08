Princess Kate steps out of Royal role on special outing

This week, the Princess of Wales stepped into a new role—primary school assistant—accompanying a group of young students on a trip to the National Portrait Gallery.



Ditching her royal title for the day, Catherine joined four- and five-year-olds on a minibus ride, engaging with them as they explored an interactive learning trail designed to support their social and emotional growth.

The initiative aligns with a broader framework launched by the Princess on Sunday, aiming to highlight the importance of early childhood development.

Catherine remains dedicated to reshaping society’s approach to early years education, a mission she has championed through various royal projects.

Meanwhile, Prince William and King Charles have also been engaged in key public duties this week, reinforcing their commitment to charitable and social causes.