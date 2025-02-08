King Charles gives new honour to Prince William after major announcement

King Charles boosted his son Prince William’s morale as he honoured his heir with a significant gesture.

The Prince of Wales, who has followed in his father’s footsteps and taken his advocacy on the environment and protecting the planet on the next level, had introduced a new initiative.

William, who has been dedicatedly working on The Earthshot Prize to find practical solutions to save the planet, also introduced a version to get the children involved.

The Palace on Friday released an update after William held a meeting at Windsor Castle to announce the winners of his Blue Peter Earthshot Competition.

The monarch’s office had released exclusive photos from the event and congratulated the winners on the achievement.

“At Windsor Castle, The Prince of Wales welcomed the winners of the competition, which invited children aged 5-15 years to come up with an idea to save the planet and be recognised by HRH’s @EarthshotPrize,” the message read.

“During their time in Windsor, the winners joined The Prince for a special Blue Peter moment creating Earthshot themed eco-friendly bird feeders,” it continued.

“Blue Peter received almost 2000 entries from all over the UK with children submitting their ideas and inventions to help protect and restore our planet in the future.”

The update comes after the royal family issued a formal announcement about the upcoming Italy State Visit to the Italy in early April.