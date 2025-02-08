Tony Roberts, 'best friend' of filmmaker Woody Allen, passes away

Annie Hall star Tony Roberts has breathed his last at the age of 85.
Roberts was famous for starring in filmmaker Woody Allen’s multiple projects. The late actor has been a part of six of Allen’s films.
The Broadway actor’s daughter Nicole Barley confirmed the saddening news while talking The New York Times.
Nicole revealed that her father had some complications with his lung cancer, which resulted in the 85-year-old’s demise.
Tony passed away on Friday at his Manhattan home.
He has been a vital part of the entertainment industry. Some of his most famous works include; Play It Again, Sam (1972), Annie Hall (1977), Stardust Memories (1980) and Hannah and Her Sisters (1986).
Meanwhile, in 1973, Tony appeared in film Serpico that turned out a blockbuster. Later, he also starred in Just Tell Me What You Want.
On the other hand, some of his popular Broadway shows include Cabaret, Xanadu and Barefoot in the Park.
For his Broadway contributions, the actor has been nominated for a Tony Award two times for his spectacular performance in Play it Again, Sam and How Now, Dow Jones.
