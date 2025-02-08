Taylor Swift gives big blow to Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni’s legal drama

Taylor Swift is cleaning her pathways by keeping her circle unproblematic.

Blake Lively, the closest pal of Swift, is recently snubbed by her because of her ongoing legal trouble with It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni.

The singer-songwriter, who recently confirmed her presence in Super Bowl to cheer her boyfriend Travis Kelce, has not included the Gossip Girl alum in the crew mates she invited to support Kansas City Chiefs against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, per The Mirror.

Last year, the Blank Space crooner was joined by Lively in her VIP suite to watch the match.

The duo celebrated alongside Ashley Avignone, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Teller as well as Travis' parents.

Notably, this year things will be very different as Lively is occupied in her legal battle and is reportedly not going to the Super Bowl. It comes as she is wrapped up in drama surrounding her latest movie project It Ends With Us.

"Blake is not attending the Super Bowl with her," a source told the Daily Mail. "Blake has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case."

Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 41, co-starred in the film It Ends With Us, released last summer. The two lead actors have since become embroiled in a series of lawsuits, with Lively filing a complaint in December alleging unethical conduct.

However, the Jane the Virgin star has denied the allegations.