Queen Camilla sacrifices her big plans for King Charles

Queen Camilla made a big change in her life when marrying King Charles.

Camilla, 77, questioned Charles at the time of marriage about this one official royal protocol which was very difficult for her to follow.

King and Queen are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on a royal tour of Italy, marking their first major foreign trip as a couple.

The milestone visit will include a private audience with the Pope and a tour of the iconic Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.

However, their special day on April 9 holds a poignant significance for the King, as it coincides with the anniversary of his father's passing, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005 in a civil ceremony, followed by a church blessing at Windsor Castle.

Despite facing intense scrutiny and backlash over their marriage, largely due to infidelity rumors and Charles's previous marriage to the late Princess Diana, the couple has endured.

A new book has now shed light on one of Camilla's concerns leading up to their wedding.

As per Tom Quinn’s new book Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants – which has been excerpted in The Times – revealed that Camilla asked her soon-to-be-husband per The Mirror: "Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all bo****ks."

Charles, who is said to hate swearing, allegedly replied: "You’re doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling."

A member of Palace staff said to overheard the couple’s conversation, telling royal expert Quinn that Camilla "hated the idea of being Queen."

King and Queen were first linked in 1970 when they were married to other partners. Later, the couple tied the knot in 2005.