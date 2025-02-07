Elton John breaks silence on studio meltdown while recording latest album

Elton John has recently broken silence on his tearful meltdown in the studio while recording latest album with collaborator and friend Brandi Carlile.

Earlier in the documentary, the music icon was seen sobbing and slamming his headphones down as well as tearing up a piece of sheet music when he said, “I'm going home and he called the session a “nightmare”.

Clearing his stance, Elton told Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 on Friday that he was writing in a very “dark place of doubt” and wasn't “feeling his best”.

“I was in a very very dark place of doubt, I was tired, I wasn't feeling well and after I got through that weak period of feeling like that, it just flew and it was just amazing,” explained the 77-year-old.

Elton admitted, “I had more doubt on this record than I had ever had in my life.”

“I just wanted it to be special. And you can't guarantee when you walk into a studio that you're gonna come out with something special,” reflected the musician.

Elton further credited his collaborators Brandi, Berni and Andrew who made this record possible.

“It was the combination of all the energy in the room, all the aggravation, all the anxiety, pushed us to make electric music,” added the music legend.