Canadians react to Prince Harry's event in Vancouver

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have garnered significant attention for the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.

Reacting to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's event and their arrival in Vancouver, locals have expressed their feelings about Harry and Meghan's move, with many expressing their support for the Montecito-based couple.

"I think they will be very warmly welcomed here. I'm from Toronto where Meghan filmed Suits and have been a big fan of hers. She gets a bad press, but I still like her," said one.

Another resident, as reported by GB News, admired the couple for their people friendly activity, saying: "I think they do a very good job and do their best to help people. I know that the people of Vancouver will love having them here.

They wen on saying: "I know they are not in the Royal Family anymore, but so many people like them".

Few others reacted by saying that good initiatives must be applauded and praised, regardless of who is behind them.

As per reports, Harry and Meghan will check into a city centre hotel ahead of the international sporting event for injured and sick military veterans.

On the other hand, Canadians are all excited about the Saturday's opening ceremony at BC Place stadium promises a star-studded lineup, with Montecito neighbour Katy Perry headlining the event.