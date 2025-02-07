Kanye West gets into war with Elon Musk over backstabbing fury

Kanye West, most controversial rapper who recently nailed Grammys red carpet with wife Bianca Censori, is at his game once again, as he’s taking shots at none other than Elon Musk.

In a series of wild tweets that left the internet buzzing with many questions, West unleashed his anger on Musk, accusing him of stealing his style.

However, the Heartless rapper, who’s always been vocal about speaking his mind and saying harsh reality of the industry, went off on X (formerly Twitter), saying that the Tesla owner took his "swag" and used it as his own.

While addressing his recent daring act at Grammy Awards red carpet moment, West, who seemingly urged his wife Censori to drop her fur coat at the event and reveal her bare skin, shared: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE A FEMINIST S***. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB*** BROKE B*****."

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN'T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL," he exclaimed his anger.

His remarks took a darker turn as he openly made antisemitic remarks, refusing to apologise for his past actions.

"I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true," Ye shared, before getting into a heated conflict.

"I'M NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE FK I WANNA SAY FOREVER. WHERE'S MY F*ING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY DI**. HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY," he continued.

To make things even more worse, Musk, who’s had a heated relationship with Ye, became the target of one of his strange accusations.

"ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE," he posted.

Kanye West even extended his sympathy for his fellow rapper Sean Diddy Combs and demanded justice for him, as he wrote: "Free puff."