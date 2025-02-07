Romance rumours: Young Thug triggers more controversey after recent tweet

Young Thug, American rapper known for his unique style and unapologetic attitude, has recently made waves with a heartfelt declaration of immense love for his “wife.”

The dramatic announcement comes at a time when the rapper’s relationship with his rumoured ex, Mariah The Scientist, has been under scrutiny.

Thug, who’s just got out of jail, sent fans into a frenzy with just a simple tweet: “I love my wife.” Now everyone’s left scratching their heads, wondering that if he’s talking about longtime partner, R&B singer Mariah.

Even though the rapper’s tweet sparked some excitement, there’s still no word on whether he and his rumoured girlfriend are actually married. However, fans couldn’t help but joke that maybe the R&B singer had grabbed his phone or that Thug was trying to smooth things over.

But so far, the two of them hasn’t utter a single word about where they stand.

All those speculations about Thug and Mariah heated up after some leaked jail calls surfaced during Thug’s time in jail for the YSL RICO case. In the recorded calls, the rapper was heard talking intimately with other women, which led fans to believe there might be trouble in his relationship with Mariah.

Later then he apologise for his actions, but neither of them said anything further.

While speaking to Shannon Sharpe, Young Thug recently admitted that he mistreated Mariah, when all she deserved was some respect and love. He shared: "I was a s**t person to her… she was really great."