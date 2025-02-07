Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles, Camilla's foreign trip as Harry leaves US

The royal family makes major announcement about King Charles and Queen Camilla's foreign trip as Prince Harry is set to land in Canada on February 8 for his Invictus Games.

Buckingham Palace has shared the couple's iconic picture on the royal family's social media accounts and announced: "The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and Italy in early April 2025."

The statement continued: "The State Visits will celebrate the Catholic Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year and the strong bilateral relationship between Italy and the UK."

The announcement comes just day before Prince Harry's arrival in Canada to kick off his Invictus Games 2025 event in Vancouver on February 8.