Kensington Palace issues important statement amid reports of Harry's potential deportation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office Kensington Palace has shared a very interesting video of the future King with a statement about 'making friends' amid reports of reopening Prince Harry's US visa case.

The Prince and Princess of Wales left fans stunned by revealing William's new project and skills in the video, highlighting three key points.

-- Making friends

-- Learning new skills

-- Working on different projects together

The Palace states: "The Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed is run by volunteers, meets weekly and helps build a sense of community among the men and women of the local area. Such a joy to join them today."

William visited Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed "On Thursday, February 6. The heir to the British throne also attended a roundtable, which was hosted by Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies).

The post comes amid reports of Harry's potential deportation from the US as a lawsuit filling to make the Duke of Sussex's private US visa records public is set to reopen in a federal court in Washington DC.

As per reports, Judge Carl J Nichols agreed to reopen the case during a hearing for the case brought on by lawyers at the conservative Heritage Foundation against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to compel the release of Harry’s records.