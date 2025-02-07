Meghan Markle's 'brutal comments' for royal family laid bare

Meghan Markle's struggles to adapt to life within the British royal family have been well-documented.

Just eighteen months after her highly publicized wedding to Prince Harry, the couple stepped down as working members of the royal family and relocated to California in January 2020.

According to insiders, Meghan held strong reservations about the senior members of the royal family and found it challenging to navigate the complex customs and protocols that govern the institution.

In the book Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, author Tom Quinn sheds light on Meghan's reported experiences, as excerpted in The Times.

He writes: "Meghan really disliked the hierarchy,' a member of her former team said. 'Many of the rules do seem pretty pointless and exist only so that the relative status of each senior royal is protected. And the senior royals are such a sensitive bunch — if one gets a gold pen or a new car, they all want one. Meghan thought they behaved like babies.'"

In their six-part Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, the couple talked about how she was initially exposed to royal life and recounted Meghan's first encounter with the Queen following their 2016 courtship.

"My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met," Prince Harry said in the docuseries. "She had no idea what it all consisted of. So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her."

Meghan went on to say that Prince Harry asked her whether she knew how to curtsy while they were travelling to see the Queen.

"We were in the car, driving and he's like: 'You know how to curtsy right?' and I just thought it was a joke," the duchess admitted.

Prince Harry acknowledged the difficulty of explaining royal protocol to his American girlfriend, saying: "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you would need to curtsy, especially to an American. That's weird."

The Duchess of Sussex joked that "Americans will understand this" and likened curtsying to Mediaeval Times, Dinner and Tournament, a dinner theatre that features games in the style of the Middle Ages.