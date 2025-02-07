Travis Kelce claps back at critics after sharing Super Bowl regimen

As the Super Bowl approaches, Travis Kelce is focused on silencing his doubters, and for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, that means putting aside distractions - including his well-known affinity for alcohol.

During a press conference on February 6, Kelce was asked by Will Compton, co-host of the popular Bussin' With the Boys podcast, how he would respond to critics who claim that at 35, he has "lost a step."

The NFL athlete began pounding the podium and said, “That’s motivation right there, isn’t it?”

“I’ve been eating clean, I haven’t been drinking as much,” Kelce explained. “A little lower on the pounds this week. So hopefully I can run away from some [Philadelphia] Eagles out there.”

Despite being destined for the Hall of Fame, Kelce's recent on-field performance has raised concerns, following a statistically subpar regular season.

Taylor Swift's beau recorded a career-low three touchdowns and 823 receiving yards, his lowest total to date.

However, Kelce did demonstrate his prowess in the Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans on January 18, amassing an impressive 177 yards and a touchdown.

His momentum was short-lived, as he was limited to just two catches for 19 yards in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game victory over the Buffalo Bills on January 26. Furthermore, Kelce was fined $11,000 by the NFL for "unsportsmanlike conduct," adding to the scrutiny surrounding his performance.

Erin Wishon, the senior chef for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently shared with Us Weekly that Travis Kelce has made a conscious effort to take care of his body outside of football.

Wishon explained that Kelce stays in shape throughout the season with the help of his personal chef and childhood friend, Kumar Ferguson.

“He’s fantastic,” Wishon said of Ferguson. “He does a really nice job of balancing healthy, well thought out, comprehensively nutritious meals. From the splurging that we all think Travis does, he strikes a balance.”

Wishon added, “I think people would be surprised how all of the guys are very, very focused and very serious. I think when it comes to the guys who have bigger personalities or are more seen, [people] think they’re not focused. But they are just honed in. The success that they’ve had, they don’t take that for granted. That’s the culture here. It just is what it is.”