Tom Brady’s latest post raises eyebrows after ex Gisele Bündchen’s baby news

Tom Brady shares cryptic post on love and friendship a day after ex Gisele Bundchen welcomes new baby

Tom Brady shared his first social media post after his former wife Gisele Bündchen welcomed her first baby with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

On Thursday, February 6, the NFL legend reshared a post attributed to @larissa_raymond on his Instagram Stories.

"I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend," the quote read.

Brady, 47, commented on the post, "Love this," accompanied by three red heart emojis.

The retired football star’s cryptic post on love comes a day after TMZ reported that the Brazilian model has welcomed her third baby, and both are "healthy."

Initially, the little one’s name and sex was kept under wraps however a source told People that Bündchen and the Jiu jitsu trainer’s first baby together is a baby boy.

His first name is not known yet, but the source claimed his middle name is River, continuing with the mother's tradition of giving her kids water-themed middle names.

In addition to the new born baby, Bündchen, 44, is also a mother to son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, who she had welcomed with Brady when they were married from 2009 to 2022.