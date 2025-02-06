Kanye West fires back on critics slamming Bianca Censori’s Grammys look

Kanye West slammed the critics for bashing wife Bianca Censori’s scandalous outfit at the Grammys.
The 47-year-old rapper spoke up in defense of the architect, calling her “smart, talented, brave and hot” in a statement on X, on Thursday, February 6th.
The Heartless singer went on to say that the now-trending moment of his wife dropping her fur coat to unveil a completely see-through dress “opened a whole new world.”
“I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky,” he added.
“She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life,” Ye noted, sharing that the “invisible dress” was “tailored … six times” before Sunday’s event.
The Carnival rapper addressed their disappearance from the red-carpet, saying it was “just like magic poof.”
Ye added that he was thankful to the outlets “who recognize [them] and gave [them] back the energy [they] put in,” and portrayed his “wife in a strong positive light,” around the Grammy Awards stunt.
This comes after the rapper allegedly told his wife to “make a scene” at the red-carpet, before she dropped her coat.
