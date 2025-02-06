 
Kanye West fires back on critics slamming Bianca Censori’s Grammys look

By Web Desk
February 06, 2025
Kanye West slammed the critics for bashing wife Bianca Censori’s scandalous outfit at the Grammys.

The 47-year-old rapper spoke up in defense of the architect, calling her “smart, talented, brave and hot” in a statement on X, on Thursday, February 6th.

The Heartless singer went on to say that the now-trending moment of his wife dropping her fur coat to unveil a completely see-through dress “opened a whole new world.”

“I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky,” he added.

“She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life,” Ye noted, sharing that the “invisible dress” was “tailored … six times” before Sunday’s event.

The Carnival rapper addressed their disappearance from the red-carpet, saying it was “just like magic poof.”

Ye added that he was thankful to the outlets “who recognize [them] and gave [them] back the energy [they] put in,” and portrayed his “wife in a strong positive light,” around the Grammy Awards stunt.

This comes after the rapper allegedly told his wife to “make a scene” at the red-carpet, before she dropped her coat.