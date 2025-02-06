Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh share rare affection during meaningful visit

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, were seen holding hands while navigating the stone steps

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie shared a rare moment of tenderness during their visit to Nepal's National Botanic Garden in Godawari on Thursday.

As they strolled through the scenic garden, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, were seen holding hands while navigating the stone steps following a tour of the orchid house, with the stunning Kathmandu Valley in the backdrop.

Both aged 60, the couple seemed in high spirits throughout the day. Sophie looked effortlessly elegant in a skirt adorned with red floral prints paired with a stylish pink blazer.

The day marked the third of their six-day visit to Nepal, and they engaged in various activities, including a special tree planting ceremony.

In a moment of playful interaction, the couple placed a sapling next to two trees previously planted by Edward's parents, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, in 1986.

"That’s the best bit of exercise I’ve had for ages," Edward quipped while shovelling soil, to which Sophie responded, “Keep going, darling.”

Their visit also focused on Nepal's climate challenges and environmental projects. During the tour, the Duke launched a new botanic training programme designed to connect young Nepali horticulturists with the Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh (RGBE), which is patronised by King Charles.

The programme seeks to build upon a 25-year collaboration in biodiversity research and conservation between RBGE and Nepalese botanists.

The couple’s visit was a meaningful reflection of the UK and Nepal’s commitment to environmental sustainability and botanical research.

Sophie further engaged with local schoolchildren, inviting them to join in planting a rhododendron in the garden, cementing the day as a memorable occasion of cultural exchange and environmental stewardship.