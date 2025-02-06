Prince William, Prince Harry’s secret training for Royal safety revealed

The brothers were given special training that is also used by security personnel and racing experts

The Royal members are trained and protected with extreme levels of training to maintain the high-profile status.

It is of no surprise that Prince William and Prince Harry have also received extra-ordinary driving lessons for their safety in public.

It has been reported that the estranged brothers were given special training that is also used by security personnel and racing experts, including the J-Turn.

For the uninitiated, J-Turn is a high-speed maneuver that facilitates a driver to quickly change direction as per needed.

Being a high-profile person, it becomes crucial to learn elite driving lessons to ensure their safety in public

However, everyone may not find themselves in high-risk situations; experts at Plates Express suggest that learning such skills would eventually be beneficial in emergencies.

Ultimately, while Prince William and Prince Harry’s elite driving training was a necessity due to their Royal status, the skills they acquired proved beneficial for anyone in critical situations.