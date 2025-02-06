Kylie Kelce reveals kids won’t be cheering on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

Kylie and Jason Kelce decide to not bring their daughters at Uncle Travis’ big game

Kylie and Jason Kelce have decided to attend Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl game without their daughters.

The former golf coach shared that while her daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 23 months, would love to support Uncle Travis at the stadium, "the logistics of travel, school and childcare were just too overwhelming."

Kylie continued, "They don't also really watch football in a way that they would enjoy being in the stadium for the duration of the Super Bowl. So in an effort to sort of just give everyone their best shot at enjoying the day, they will be watching the Super Bowl from home, in conversation with Today Magazine.

The podcast host weight in on the complications saying, "The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason's going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn't ideal. We think they'll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it'll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way."

The expecting mom concluded, "The goal of the day is to just cheer on the Chiefs and make sure that we cheer hard enough that Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right onto the field."

Travis is set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9th.