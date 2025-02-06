Meghan Markle receives new title from Palace as relationship takes surprising turn

Meghan Markle, whose relationship with the royal family has taken a surprising turn in recent months, has received stunning new title from the Palace.

The Duchess, who joined the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, is currently enjoying a new life with her husband and their two children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, in Montecito.

The former Suits star has been dubbed 'Mystic Meg' by staff serving the royal family, according to a new royal book.

The former Hollywood star's tongue-in-chic nickname was a reference to the now-dead astrologer who rose to fame in the 1990s by writing horoscopes and performing various astrology-related feats.

The claims have been made in royal author Tom Quinn's new book "Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants," revealing new shocking details about the Duchess.

As per the book, the older members of staff thought the Duchess was 'Mrs Simpson come back to haunt us', in reference to American divorcée Wallis Simpson who caused Harry's great-great uncle Edward VIII to abdicate when he tied the knot.

One of Harry’s senior aides, now retired, said when he had meetings with the Prince about upcoming events, he felt his mind was elsewhere, claiming the Duke instead saw his core activity as being with the Duchess and adopting her views of the world.

In an extract from the book, published in The Times, Quinn explained how Kensington Palace staff split into 'for Meghan' and 'against Meghan' and the atmosphere became one of 'swirling rumour, gossip and backbiting'.

The author reportedly claimed that although Meghan was indeed branded 'the Duchess of Difficult' by some staff, she did have her supporters amongst ordinary staff who liked her feisty and change-hungry nature.

One former staffer allegedly revealed Harry had become 'far more concerned about social issues and the rights of minorities than he'd ever been before Meghan's arrival'.

Quinn went on revealing that some of the youngest staff at Kensington Palace would've praised this, the older staff thought he had gone awry.