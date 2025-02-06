Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' faces backlash post trailer release

Following the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, netizens raised concerns about the use of AI.
Starring Pedro Pascal in the main lead, the trailblazing teaser left most fans excited for the upcoming project.
Meanwhile, some had suspicions of the usage of Artificial Intelligence in the film’s poster.
Before dropping the trailer, the makers shared the first poster of the movie which gauged attention of the critics, who speculated that the studio might have used technology in the design of the poster.
According to them, one of the characters in the display image was sporting four fingers instead of five, whereas, two characters had the same simulated face.
Renowned publication The Wrap, due to the raising concerns, reached out to the representative of Marvel to respond to the increasing backlash.
They confirmed that no AI was used to make the poster of the forthcoming action sci-fi film, reported NME.
Directed by Matt Shakman, the all-new Fantastic Four features Joseph Qinn, Vanessa Kirby Julia Garner, Ralph Ineso and many more.
The movie is set to come out in theatres on July 25, 2025.
Tony Hawk shares that he doesn't want his grandson to feel any 'pressure' to be famous
Prince William, Kate Middleton take sensible step to keep their three children close
Gracie Abrams talks about Taylor Swift’s unmatched influence in pop culture
Creator Alex Hawley shares insights about the upcoming ideas
Khloé Kardashian confronts ex-husband Lamar Odom for old wounds on 'The Kardashian'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce disses Kanye West in press conference