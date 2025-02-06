Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' faces backlash post trailer release

Marvel Studios responds to criticism surrounding 'Fantastic Four' film

Following the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, netizens raised concerns about the use of AI.

Starring Pedro Pascal in the main lead, the trailblazing teaser left most fans excited for the upcoming project.

Meanwhile, some had suspicions of the usage of Artificial Intelligence in the film’s poster.

Before dropping the trailer, the makers shared the first poster of the movie which gauged attention of the critics, who speculated that the studio might have used technology in the design of the poster.

According to them, one of the characters in the display image was sporting four fingers instead of five, whereas, two characters had the same simulated face.

Renowned publication The Wrap, due to the raising concerns, reached out to the representative of Marvel to respond to the increasing backlash.

They confirmed that no AI was used to make the poster of the forthcoming action sci-fi film, reported NME.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the all-new Fantastic Four features Joseph Qinn, Vanessa Kirby Julia Garner, Ralph Ineso and many more.

The movie is set to come out in theatres on July 25, 2025.