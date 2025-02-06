Tony Hawk vows to protect family from pressure of fame-game

Tony Hawk, legendary skateboarder and entrepreneur, recently opened up about his hopes for his grandson’s future.

While the 56-year-old star has enjoyed years of fame and success in his entire life, he doesn’t want his grandson to feel the same pressure to follow in his footsteps or become a high-profile name.

He recently became a grandfather when his 32-year-old son, Riley, and his wife Frances Bean Cobain, welcomed their baby boy, Ronin.

Tony said that all he wants for his family is to be "happy."

He opened up to UsWeekly: "Honestly, I’m not that focused on the bloodline. I mean, it’s a very cool thing, but I don’t want Ronin to feel any pressure from that. He is the most fun and he is very alert."

"He’s very happy and that’s really all we can hope for — and that Frances and Riley are healthy and happy themselves, too, because they’ve both been through a lot. I’m so excited to see Ronin grow up," he added.

However, After splitting from ex-partner, Cindy Dunbar, Tony later had two more children, Spencer, 25, and Keegan, 23, with his second wife, Erin Lee.

Tony later married Lhotse Merriam and welcomed a daughter Kadence, back in 2008. However, they separated three years later. In 2015, Tony married Cathy Goodman.