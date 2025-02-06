Prince Harry receives bad news just days before Invictus Games kick off

Prince Harry receives bad news just days before Invictus Games begin

Prince Harry is just days away from kicking off the much-anticipated Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler when he is hit with unexpected setback.

The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to fly any day for the event, was lured back into a legal case after it was resolved over months of court hearings.

Judge Carl Nichols, who had closed the matter of Harry’s US visa application, has now reopened the case five months after he ruled in the favour of King Charles’ youngest son.

A right-wing think tank, The Heritage Foundation, had been pursuing the case, arguing that given Harry’s admission of drug usage in his memoir Spare, his visa should not have been approved. Moreover, if Harry lied on his application, there is also a possibility the Duke could be deported from the US for the crime.

The organisation is asking for the release of Harry’s application for clarity. Meanwhile,

Speculation suggest that Harry may have been given special treatment by Joe Biden’s administration. Now, that Trump is back in the office, the case has been reopened, spelling bad news for the royal.

Judge Carl Nichols said that he is “not foreclosing the possibility that there might be some possible relief”.

The update comes right after reports suggested that Harry and Meghan were planning to head to a vacation in Bahamas after a rough couple of months to relax and reconnect with each other.

The plans were seemingly set to take place after Harry was done with the week-long activities of the Invictus Games starting in Canada on February 8th, per an insider cited by Heat Magazine.

It remains of to be seen if Harry will be able to carry on with his plans without worrying over the pending legal battle.