Prince Edward leaves crowd in awe with surprising confession about 'darling'

Prince Edward leaves fans in awe with surprising comments about Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward have left fans in shock with their stunning gestures as they gave them a rare insight into their marriage on Nepal trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh followed in the late Queen and Prince Philip's footsteps as the royal couple planted a magnolia tree next to those that the late monarch and her husband Prince Philip sowed in 1986.

The couple also shared some friendly banter in the process as the King Charles III's younger brother took the reins and told his sweet wife that she’ll be planting another flower in a moment.

Edward left fans in awe as he passed romantic comment for his wife while shovelling the soil, saying: “That’s the best bit of exercise I’ve had for ages, prompting Sophie to offer some words of encouragement: “Keep going, darling.”

Sophie - who went second to water the tree - said: “This is going to make all the difference. May the tree grow.”

An unexpected scene was also created at the event as a stray dog was determined to follow the royal party, excitedly jumping up on the Duchess’s dress.

Fortunately, it didn’t leave a mark on her white floral dress. The couple were joined at the National Botanic Garden by Nepal’s Foreign Minister and the state minister for Environment.