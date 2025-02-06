Taylor Swift ‘baby on cards’ with Travis Kelce romance heats up: pals

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong in their romance and they might even be ready to take it to the next level.

Kelce, who is ready to take on his biggest match of the season, the SuperBowl, is expecting to see Swift in attendance. While it is uncertain what the results of the match would be, the couple may also be awaiting a result on a strip test.

According to friends of the 14-time Grammy winner, Swift is going through baby fever and she is ready to start a family with her boyfriend.

“Taylor’s been feeling very broody recently and all of her close friends are pretty sure that a baby is on the cards soon – everyone’s just waiting for the big announcement,” a pal told Heat Magazine.

“Seeing Abigail [Anderson, her BFF] become a mum last year made her realise she didn’t want to wait any longer, so she and Travis decided to start trying as soon as her tour was over.”

Swift, who has been expanding her Rhode Island mansion to make that their home base, shared that she wants “a bunch of [kids] running around, minimum four.”

“I love the idea of pouring everything into another person when you become a parent,” Swift said according to the pal.

The update comes after the So High School singer gave a sweet nod to her beau at the Grammy Awards last Sunday.

Swift made a bold statement by wearing a ‘T’ pendant in a chain around her thigh, a nod to her song Guilty as Sin.

“What if he's written 'mine' on my upper thigh / Only in my mind?”

He red dress was also imitating a football pattern and red presented the colour of Kelce’s football team, Kansas City Chiefs.