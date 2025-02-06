Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield fuel romance rumours after meaningful outing

Demi Moore has not only been making headlines for her first-ever Oscar nomination but also romance rumours with new flame Andrew Garfield.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Demi and Andrew “definitely seemed cozy,” at the Golden Globe award ceremony last month as they were seen posing hand in hand in front of the photographers.

Looking at both stars' “chemistry” at the event, another industry insider told the outlet that a “romance is brewing between Demi and Andrew” that sparked months ago.

This is not the first time Andrew and Demi were spotted together at the event. In September 2024, Demi was seen with her arm draped over Andrew’s shoulder at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The stars also attended a fundraising event together, a tipster told Instagram gossip account Deum Moi, reported via the outlet.

However, a confidante spoke to the outlet, explaining The Substance actress “doesn’t just jump into relationships anymore”.

The actress now takes her time to know someone first especially after her bittersweet experience with her second husband Bruce Willis whom she married after four months of dating.

Nevertheless, Demi and Andrew are both single and have “nothing to lose” if they decide to continue with their relationship, per insider.

The source noted that Demi has an “attraction to younger men,” that also included her former husband Ashton Kutcher who was 15 years younger than her.

Meanwhile, Andrew is different than Ashton, claimed the source, adding, he’s “mature, empathetic and in touch with his feelings”.

“He ticks all the boxes and then some,” added an insider.