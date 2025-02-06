Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy reflects on relationship after loss

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy talks about her relationship with the deceased musician

Liam Payne’s grieving girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has opened up about her relationship with late One Direction’s popstar.

"[Liam] was genuinely one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life," the influencer told The Sun.

Cassidy met the Story of My Life crooner in a bar in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2022.

"I didn’t care about the other stuff. Our relationship was full of love and laughter and light," she told the outlet.

The 25-year-old further revealed that, "Liam was my childhood crush. I have loved him since I was ten. I think we were meant to meet." Cassidy said that she had "a One Direction one but I don’t know if I had his solo poster. But I did have him at some point on my wall."

She also shared her thoughts after the first date with Payne saying that she didn’t think it would develop into a relationship.

"I was definitely kind of star struck but mainly I was thinking about the connection we had."

Elsewhere in the interview, the late musicians bereaved girlfriend dismissed the accusations that she abandoned the singer before his death, revealing that she had only returned to their Florida home to look after their rescue dog, Nala.

Cassidy recalled the moment she received the call about the tragic news saying that it felt like a "blackout moment."

Payne died on October 16th, after falling from third floor balcony at CasaSur hotel in Bueno Airs, Argentina.