King Charles finally decides to fulfil promise he made 15 years ago

King Charles stepped out for lively outing to avoid the gloom of a rather sad anniversary on Wednesday.

The monarch received motivation and encouragement for a special talent of his which led him to make a sweet promise after much request from the attendees at the royal engagement.

Charles had stepped out to offer his support to UK’s Polish community at the Polish Social and Cultural Association in Hammersmith.

The King was greeted by the gallery staff and was quickly reminded of the pledge that he made years ago when he last visited the POSK in west London.

Artist and manager of POSK’s gallery, Joanna Ciechanowska, asked Charles, “Have you brought your paintings, your beautiful paintings, to us?”

The King smiled and said of the 15-year-old promise, “No, sadly not,” and adding, “I’m not sure they’re that good.”

As he viewed the artworks, Charles made another promise.

“I’ll try and keep up my painting and you’ll have to exhibit them here,” not before confessing, “I haven’t done any of Poland.”

Following the meeting, Buckingham Palace also released a video of highlights from the event. In the video, Charles beamed as he viewed the art pieces and interacted with the attendees representing the Polish culture.

The visit comes just weeks after Charles visited Poland for the first time as monarch to commemorate a sad event in the history of the country.

The event also came just a year after the King’s cancer diagnosis was revealed to the world.