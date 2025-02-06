Kim Kardashian makes statement after Kanye West Grammys stunt

Kim Kardashion makes first social media appearance after Kanye West, Bianca Censori Grammys stunt

Kim Kardashian made a classy move after Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori’s Grammys 2025 stunt.

To set the record straight about her stance on her ex’s wild appearance on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, the SKIMS co-founder posted a series of photos on her Instagram, clearly indicating that she is totally unfazed by all the drama.

Kim, 44, made a fashion statement in a black, backless, full-length dress in her first social media post since West’s appearance at the Grammys.

Moreover, she completely ignored her former spouse's controversial antics as she celebrated a meaningful occasion. "I had the pleasure of attending @15PercentPledge’s Annual Gala," she penned in the caption.

The Kardashians star explained that the organisation supports Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs by providing essential resources for growth before signing off, saying, "A portion of the proceeds from the weekend went to support businesses impacted in Altadena. @emmagrede @aurorajames."

Though the mother of four didn’t even bother to mention West, who has changed his name to Ye, her followers couldn’t refrain from doing so.

"When you are here, and your ex is doing what he’s doing. The ultimate upgrade. Get it queen!" (sic)," one of her fans drew comparisons.

Meanwhile, one of the Gala’s organisers wrote, "Thank you for coming, supporting, and also completely nailing the dress code. Your presence and support mean a lot. " This was seemingly a subtle dig at West and Censori’s Grammys stunt.

Kim’s social media post came two days after her former husband's wife sparked global outrage with her bold, naked appearance at the awards show on Sunday.