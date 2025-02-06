Prince Harry’s former Invictus Games CEO makes rare confession about royal

Prince Harry has dedicated a major chunk of his royal life and beyond over his beloved Invictus Games.

As the Duke of Sussex is just days away from launching the winter games for the very first time, 10 years after the inception of the event, the outgoing CEO Dominic Reid, shared some key details about the Prince.

It was revealed last year in July that after a decade of service, Reid will be stepping down from his position. The games which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler next week will be the last ones that he would be overseeing for Harry.

Reid shared what the Invictus Games actually means to Prince Harry in a rare interview.

“It is very important to him as a soldier, it’s very important to him as a person,” he told People Magazine. “He has absolutely been the person giving guidance and direction. That has been a joy to be involved with.”

Prince Harry “told how Invictus Games was to him for his recovery for him, for his journey.” King Charles’ son continued, “There’s a really strong synergy between him and the Foundation, and it’s a great thing. Most people see that and respond warmly to it.”

Meanwhile, Reid shared that each person gets “something” from it given their “own reasons”. He also praised Harry for creating “extraordinary opportunities to an extraordinary number of people. They feel seen and heard and cared about.”

The Invictus Games will begin on February 8th and continue until February 16th.