Kensington Palace’s decision about Kate Middleton sparks criticism

Kensington Palace is reportedly attempting to shift the focus from Princess Kate's fashion choices to the more substantive aspects of her royal duties.

However, some royal experts have expressed disappointment with this approach, with one insider admitting that the decision "sank his heart."

Although the palace has previously made similar efforts to redirect attention towards Kate's charitable work rather than her appearance, the expert lamented the fact that they will no longer be embracing the intense public interest in the Princess's style.

"Well my heart sunk a little bit when I say this," said Jack Royston - royal correspondent at Newsweek - to Sky News, adding that there had been "tensions between the media and the palace over this for years".

The expert pointed out that while the palace wants to emphasize Kate's charity work, good causes, and positive interactions with the public, they shouldn't dismiss the public's fascination with her fashion choices.

The expert believes that Kate's fashion sense brings a much-needed lighthearted and entertaining element to the royal family, providing an uplifting distraction from the often heavy and gloomy news cycle.

Royston added: "The royals have all these wonderful interactions with people they meet, they love the people that they interact with, and they want us to focus on that. I think it's a big mistake."

There is another report suggesting that the Princess of Wales was frustrated by the focus on her clothing rather than her work, according to a Kensington Palace source: "There is an absolute feeling that it is not about what the princess is wearing. She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting.

"There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it's about the substance."