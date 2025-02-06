Travis Kelce praises girlfriend Taylor Swift for Chiefs game-day attire

Travis Kelce can’t stop gushing over his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

As the NFL players prepares for the Super Bowl in New Orleans, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles, his relationship with the popstar remains a hot topic.

While answering questions from reporters, Kelce was asked about their game-day outfits and whether they coordinate looks.

"I wouldn’t say we necessarily coordinate, but Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest," the NFL star, 35, responded, as per Page Six.

Swift, also 35, has been making waves with her luxury game-day style, recently donning a full Louis Vuitton ensemble at the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

During the Texans playoff game, she opted for a Chanel runway look, featuring pearl earrings and a matching belt.

Beyond high fashion, Swift often give sentimental touches to her outfits, wearing jewelry inspired by Kelce, including necklaces shaped like his jersey number. At the 2024 Super Bowl, she debuted a piece reflecting her support for the tight end.

Though Kelce insists they don’t intentionally match, the couple has been spotted in similar styles on multiple occasions.

In December 2023, Swift wore a Jeff Hamilton Chiefs varsity jacket, nearly identical to one Kelce sported just a week earlier.