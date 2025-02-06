Kanye West daughter's career takeoff leaves Kim Kardashian in conflict

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's success gives tough time to mom

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter left her mother feeling "conflicted" in the wake of her burgeoning career.

A clip shared with People ahead of the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu offered a sneak peek into Kim Kardashian’s conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloe Kardashian, about her daughter’s success, which is causing emotional turmoil for the SKIMS co-founder.

"I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy," she poured her heart out. "It’s just, it was not on my list. It was not on my Bingo card for this year."

The "conflict" refers to the 44-year-old Kim's internal struggle to balance her roles as a mother and manager of her 11-year-old daughter.

While she is excited about her daughter’s emerging career, the American media personality wants to ensure that North’s childhood remains balanced with fun and life experiences rather than being solely focused on work.

"I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon," she continued. "I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well balanced."

"All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance," Kim explained.

It is pertinent to note that North has had a busy year. She starred as Young Simba in The Lion King production this past May, was featured on her father’s song Talking/Once Again last February, and most recently appeared on FKA Twigs’ song Childlike Things.

Given her hectic schedule, Kim’s concerns, seeminlgy about her daughter balancing work and enjoying her childhood, are completely understandable.