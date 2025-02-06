Amanda Holden reacts to Princess Kate’s surprising decision

Amanda Holden has weighed in on Princess Kate’s surprising decision to stop sharing details of her outfits at royal engagements.

Kensington Palace has reportedly made a strategic shift, opting to highlight the Princess of Wales’s charitable work rather than her wardrobe choices.

A palace insider told The Times: “Kate wants the focus to remain on the causes she supports and the people she meets, rather than her fashion choices.”

The decision marks a break from tradition, as royal fashion has long been a topic of public interest. Discussing the change on Heart Radio, Amanda Holden, 53, shared her thoughts, acknowledging that while she respects Kate’s reasoning, the move could have unintended consequences.

“Oh my gosh, she’s absolutely right. People focus too much on what you're wearing when you're trying to do meaningful work,” Holden admitted.

However, she also expressed concern for fashion brands that have benefited from the "Kate effect"—the phenomenon where items worn by the royal sell out instantly.

Despite the new approach, Holden predicted that fans and fashion experts would still track down Kate’s outfit details. “People will always find a way,” she said with a laugh.

This update comes as Princess Kate recently revealed she is in remission from cancer, with her focus now firmly on her philanthropic efforts.