Gisele Bundchen welcomes third baby

Gisele Bundchen is now a mom of three

Gisele Bundchen, who recently announced her third pregnancy, has welcomed her new-born.

The 44-year-old supermodel has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to a TMZ report.

The details about the baby, including name and sex, have not been revealed yet.

The Brazilian model is a mom to 12-year-old daughter Vivian, and 15-year-old son Benjamin, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

This announcement comes after a source revealed that Bundchen is “excited to embrace this new chapter openly,” after the news broke out.

Bündchen “received many positive messages and congratulations,” they added.

The source also shared that she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.”

Back in November, the supermodel was spotted walking with her boyfriend on the beach at Cosa Rica where her baby bump was visible over the clothes.

The insider noted at the time that Bundchen is preparing to have a home birth and looks the "happiest she's ever been."

"Gisele's doing great," the source continued. "She seems the happiest she's ever been. She's truly thriving."

They added that "The baby has been a happy surprise” and “Joaquim can't wait for the baby to arrive. They are planning a home birth."