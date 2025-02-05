Denzel Washington won't be part of 'Black Panther 3'?

Marvel producer Nate Moore shares insight about Denzel Washington's casting

Marvel producer Nate Moore has spilled beans about the potential casting of superstar Denzel Washington is the new Black Panther sequel.

Reported have suggested that The Equalizer star is expected to feature in the Ryan Coogler’s directorial film.

But according to Moore, it is too soon to say anything as the studios has not yet had any substantive creative discussion about the third entry.

“If that manifests, which we're gonna try, I think it will probably be somebody from canon. Who that is, is early days”, he added.

Nate says that Ryan is currently busy completing Sinners, which is why they did not get the time to have a conversation about the casting.

“We honestly haven't had really substantive creative conversations with Ryan, mostly because he's finishing his film ‘Sinners’, which is gonna come out this year and is gonna be great.”

In conversation with Screen Rant, the Marvel producer opened: “So again, it's too early to say, but obviously if an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington wants in, we're gonna figure out a way to make that happen.”

Washington was last seen in film Gladiator II along with Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal.