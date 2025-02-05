Angelina Jolie supports Shiloh’s decision of staying away from limelight

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh prefers life out of spotlight unlike her famous parents.

“Out of all of Angelina’s six children, Shiloh is the most private,” said a source while speaking to Life & Style magazine.

Another insider revealed that she is not looking for attention except when she’s dancing like in a video which went viral featuring her moves while impressing some makers in the entertainment industry.

“That’s the only time she’s willing to take centre stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group,” mentioned an insider.

According to a source, Shiloh is receiving a lot of offers because of her talent and devotion to her dance training, eventually they want to help the 18-year-old turn her passion into a big career.

“If she wanted, she could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style,” said an insider of Shiloh.

The source mentioned that Shiloh is not ready to join a “big-name artist as a backup dancer” at this point of her life.

Angelina’s daughter is aware that this is not going to be easy for her as she loves to dance for audiences but she also wants to stay out of the spotlight “so it’s somewhat conflicting,” noted an insider.

However, for now, the source added, “Hanging on to her privacy is more important to her than advancing her career.”

As far as Angelina is concerned, the Maria actress is totally supportive of her daughter because all she wants is for Shiloh “to be happy and fulfilled”.