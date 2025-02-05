How Taylor Swift truly feels about Grammys 2025 snub?

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Grammy snub revealed

Taylor Swift might have walked away empty handed from the Grammy Awards, but she had an “amazing” time, as per an insider.

The 35-year-old mega popstar “feels honored to have been nominated among so many other incredibly talented artists,” a source told Page Six.

“She didn’t feel snubbed whatsoever and is grateful for an incredible year,” they added of the Anti-Hero hitmaker who has had an eventful year making memories with fans during the Eras Tour.

The 14-time-Grammy winner, who was seen grooving to all the performances and cheering for all the winners of the night, “had so much fun and was excited to be there and celebrate all the winners who worked so hard to deserve that recognition.”

“She had a blast hanging out with friends, chatting and partying with everybody,” they added.

Swift was nominated for six categories including album of the year, best pop vocal album, record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best music video.

The So High School songstress is set to appear at the Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans, to support her beau Travis Kelce on February 9th.