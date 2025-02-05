'Scream 7' to depict most 'brutal' side of 'Ghostface', reveals Mason Gooding

Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell to reunite for 'Scream 7'

Mason Gooding has shed insights about the upcoming Ghostface in Scream 7.

While addressing the role, Mason says that the scary mask faced will be portraying the brutal version of himself in the 2026 movie.

The 28-year-old, who will be taking over the character of Chad Meeks-Martin in the horror flick, exclusively speaks about one scene to explain the extreme cruelty of the Ghostface.

Gooding stated: "It feels like an amplification of what's came before, and there's no better indication of that than Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original, coming back now to direct.”

In conversation to Variety, the Love, Victor star, without giving many spoilers explained that there is a scene in the movie where the Martin does new stuff with the human body that actually turned his stomach over.

"I think that Ghostface is absolutely the most brutal he's been. I don't want to spoil anything, but there's some stuff that they do to the human body that I feel like Kevin is breaking new ground with”, explained the Aftermath star.

He praises the incredible effects used in the film and admired the amazing team behind it.

Slated to release on February 27, 2026, Scream 7 will bring back Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell to reprise the role of Gale Weathers and Sidney Prescott respectively.