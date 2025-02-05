King Charles delights fans with big 'royal' surprise as Prince Harry heads to Canada

King Charles III, who's not slowing down while defeating cancer, is poised to deliver a significant royal surprise amid Prince Harry's Canada trip for the Invictus Games.

The 76-year-old has delighted fans with big news as diners are being offered the chance to experience 18th-century royal living at King Charles's Scottish mansion, Dumfries House, for £375 per person.

Prince Harry and William's father, who's fond of the room's pink-tinted rococo plasterwork inspired by the Roman ruins of Palmyra in Syria, has given fans a reason to celebrate their iconic moments.

The stunning room remains the best preserved in the property, which was saved for the nation in 2007 by a consortium led by Charles when he was Prince of Wales.

The exclusive candlelit dinners will take place on Saturday 15 and Saturday 22 March, with just 16 places available at each sitting.

The events, which Dumfries House describes as its "most exclusive to date", will be held in the mansion's Pink Dining Room.

Guests will be treated to a drinks reception upon arrival, complete with a traditional bagpiper welcome. A guided tour of the historic property will precede the dinner, which features wine pairings by London-based Corney & Barrow, the first drinks company to receive a Royal Warrant from King Charles.

Evan Samson, who leads the front of house team at Dumfries House, said: "Our 18th Century Dinner is our most exclusive event to date, and will be authentic to the 1700s, with traditional butler service – including the meal being served 'family-style' – and a menu researched and prepared by our world-class chefs that reflects the culinary fashions typical of country houses in that age."

As reported by Express UK, the menu features authentic 18th-century dishes, including poached salmon, fish soup, and manchet bread for starters.