Blake Lively promotes her new movie amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively is seemingly moving on from her ongoing legal chaos with It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni.

Recently, the actress shared a poster of her new movie, Another Simple Favor on Instagram Stories on February 4.

Blake’s new movie, which is a sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor, will have its world premiere during 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin on March 7.

Not only that, Prime Video also announced on their social media account that the movie will begin streaming from May 1.

After the announcement, one user took a dig at Blake, writing, “Is it Paul Feig’s cut or Blake’s cut?”

To which, the director responded, “There is no other cut.”

While gushing about the actress, Paul added, “Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I’m her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up.”

The comment came after Blake reportedly accused Justin of sexual harassment and smear campaign in a lawsuit filed on December 21.

On January 16, Justin also filed a countersuit against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds for $400 million.

Meanwhile, Paul also denied rumours that the A Simple Favor sequel's release was being delayed because of Blake's legal battle with Justin back in January.

“This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 10.