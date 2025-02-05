Chappell Roan predicts Grammy win years before milestone

Chappell Roan manifested winning a Grammy more than a decade ago.

In a resurfaced 2012 video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), a then 14-year-old Roan spoke at Springfield’s Got Talent competition, foreshadowing her eventual victory at the 2025 Grammys.

"I want to win a Grammy," she said. "So that's my goal. And I’m going to do whatever it takes to get it. So that’ll be the fight for me."

The Good Luck, Babe! singer came out victorious in her "fight" as she bagged Best New Artist at the music’s biggest award show after being nominated for six awards including record of the year and album of the year. Roan also performed Pink Pony Club at the event, on Sunday evening.

The HOT TO GO! hitmaker delivered a powerful acceptance speech. She began her speech saying that she promised herself that if she ever won a Grammy she would "demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a liveable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists."

She then opened up about her mental health, recalling how she had been signed to a record label as a minor. After being dropped, she had no experience finding a job during pandemic.

Roan called out labels for a change, saying, "So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a liveable wage and health insurance and protection."

Roan closed her speech with a powerful challenging question, "Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"