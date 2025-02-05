Karla Sofía Gascón plans to skip major events amid ongoing controversy

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón in hot waters after making racist comments.

The actor is facing multiple controversies regarding her social media post. As a result, she plans to skip major Hollywood events seemingly to avoid any mishap.

Recently, Gascón, 52, decided to not attend the upcoming Critics Choice Awards ceremony to be held on February 7 in Los Angeles, as per Deadline and Variety.

Reportedly, the Spanish actress is also planning to skip Producers Guild Awards on February 8, where she was scheduled to present earlier.

Gascón's notable absence was felt at the Critics Choice Awards, where her film Emilia Pérez garnered 10 nominations.

The actress, who is nominated for her lead performance, was expected to attend alongside her co-star Zoe Saldaña, who received a supporting nomination.

The movie musical, directed by Jacques Audiard, tells the story of a Mexican drug cartel leader who undergoes a gender transition.

Her absence sets the tone for her potential non-attendance at future award shows this season.

The actress has also received historic nominations for her performance at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23 and the Academy Awards, marking a milestone as the first openly transgender actor to be recognised.