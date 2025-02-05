Marvel cancels release of Neil Gaiman’s Miracleman: The Dark Age

Marvel has made it clear that they have no plans to publish Neil Gaiman’s Miracleman: The Dark Age, leaving fans of the legendary writer’s work disappointed.

The much-anticipated series, which was set to continue Gaiman's earlier work on Miracleman, won't be hitting shelves anytime soon after his recent controversy.

This marks a new chapter after years of tangled legal battles that kept their Miracleman saga on the shelf.

Neil Gaiman, famous for his Marvel work on Eternals and 1602, originally wrote Miracleman for Eclipse Comics back in the ‘90s.

Marvel picked up where he left off, publishing The Golden Age and later The Silver Age, which was delayed after artist Mark Buckingham chose to redraw the whole thing.

However, fans have been waiting for The Dark Age to complete the trilogy, but it looks like that won’t happen—Marvel has no plans to release it.

In a recent newsletter, Marvel’s Senior VP Tom Brevoort, said that The Dark Age isn’t happening right now. When asked by Bleeding Cool, he confirmed it’s on hold, and if that changes, Marvel will let everyone know.