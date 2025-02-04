Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's new video with statement: 'Empowerment'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office Kensington Palace has issued a heartwarming video of Princess Kate with a meaningful message .

The prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts shared the video, showing Kate enjoying moments with students.

In the video, she can be seen stepping off the bus with schoolchildren and teachers for their field trip to the London art gallery.

The Palace wrote in statement along with the video: "The Bobeam Tree Trail is just one example of how organisations can empower children to thrive emotionally and socially."

It added: "Working with @earlychildhood to launch the new #ShapingUs framework."

The message continued: "With initiatives like this at the @nationalportraitgallery, the foundation is laid for the next generation to grow into confident, compassionate individuals. The Centre for Early Childhood is also working with organisations across a variety of sectors, on how the framework can be used to promote social and emotional skills across society."

Princess Kate also helped the children create self-portraits in a "cozy nook".