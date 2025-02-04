Heath Ledger's thug in 'The Dark Knight' to play 'Joker'?

Heath, Jack Nicholson, and Joaquin Phoenix gave praiseworthy performances of 'Joker'

Heath Ledger played the evergreen Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

It looks like somebody from his thugs is eyeing the iconic role after his Ledger's death.

Actor David Dastmalchian, who played one of the henchmen of Joker in the 2008 movie, has shown his interest in playing the DC villain.

The Marvel star recently attended the Saturn Awards, where he had a media interaction. He opened about his dream role while chatting with a renowned publication.

David confessed that he would really like to step into the shoes of the popular DC villain previously played by veteran stars Jack Nicholson, Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix.

The Ant-Man actor said: “I know we’re just kidding around here, but I would love it”.

He explained to Collider: “I think some people go ‘Hamlet is my life’s quest,’ or ‘Willy Loman is my life’s quest.”

“Getting to put on the makeup of the Clown Prince of Crime at some point in my lifetime is up there next to one of my greatest career dreams, which is to be an enemy of James Bond”, concluded The Suicide Squad star.

Heath depiction of Joker in Nolan’s action crime is still remembered worldwide even after his death. The actor received an Oscar for his wonderful portrayal.