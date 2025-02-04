Kanye West 'proud' as wife Bianca Censori dominates google charts after Grammys

Kanye West, most controversial rapper who recently made rare appearance at 2025 Grammy Awards with wife Bianca Censori, is once again hitting back at critics after facing massive backlash over their daring move.

The 47-year-old rapper and his 30-year-old wife stirred up a global storm on Sunday night when the Australian designer stepped out in a totally see-through dress, putting her bare body on full display.

That bold moment turned millions of heads and sparked outrage around the world, with many feeling the couple had crossed the line.

Despite all those massive backlash and trolls, Kanye couldn’t help but boast about the buzz his wife’s outfit caused at the event.

He took to his Instagram account, proudly sharing Google search results that showed Bianca was the most-searched term of the night.

Google data revealed that "Bianca Censori outfit" racked up over 5 million searches over the night, even outpacing searches for the actual Grammy winners.

However, Kanye has been slammed by followers who claim he's exploiting his wife’s body to gain publicity.

One user wrote: "He's really proud of it."

"Everyone thinks this man is a genius for working out that sex sells, oldest trick in the book'... 'It's an easy win when a man puts a naked woman on screen." shared another one.

One person quipped: "Kanye you are wild'... 'Girl blink twice'... 'That was your idea? bro your wild."