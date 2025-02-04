Jeremy Allen White finds spotlight tough to deal with after growing fame

Jeremy Allen White finds spotlight tough to deal with amid growing fame

Jeremy Allen White is unfazed by the popularity he has been receiving after winning Golden Globes for TV show, The Bear.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Jeremy “finds the spotlight tough to deal with” as a social recluse amid growing popularity.

A friend of the actor told the outlet that he “sees” Jeremy “struggling to grip on things and even just do the bare minimum socially” after his successful year.

The confidante pointed out that if “ten years from now, Jeremy has totally withdrawn from public life and just works once every couple of years, I wouldn't be surprised at all”.

Jeremy didn’t attend the Golden Globes even though he won the award last month mainly because he wanted to keep his focus on a new big project, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Interestingly, the actor will play the role of rock legend Bruce Springsteen and his dark period in his life.

Interestingly, his passion for acting and hard work made him a “bona fide talent” and “serious artist”.

“Jeremy loves acting, he's great at it, but he's also made dozens and dozens of hours of shows and movies at this point and he's found the most success when he pushes himself physically to the absolute limits – and beyond,” explained an insider.

The source noted that the actor performed exceptionally well on Shameless and The Bear and made his body look a certain way in his famous white t-shirt on the show.

The actor further performed brilliant on The Iron Claw to “look like a 100 percent convincing retro wrestler”.

As far as acting is concerned, Jeremy revealed that he preferred method approach.

The source mentioned, “He's doing that now as he works on his Bruce Springsteen movie, but please understand that he has totally shut himself off from the world to make that movie.”

“And you're starting to see this pattern of him radically pulling back from all the attention he's getting,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that Jeremy getting amazing offers but he wants his team to manage all that and other trappings of “fame” that have “zero appeal” to him.