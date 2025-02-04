Billie Eilish leaves fans worried over reaction to Beyonce’s Grammy win

Billie Eilish response to Beyoncé Grammy achievement worries fans

Billie Eilish had her fans worried as she was caught in whirlwind of emotions when Beyoncé won a Grammy for Album of The Year, for her hit record Cowboy Carter.

The Lovely singer's eyes were filled with tears while watching the Halo hitmaker accepting the award.

The 23-year-old crooner’s album Hit Me Hard and Soft which featured the most streamed song of 2024, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, was also nominated in the same category.

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) speculated her teary reaction was due to her heartbreaking loss on music's biggest night of the year.

"Poor Billie, she so sad," wrote one user.

One more said, "This hurts. Usually these stars flash fake smiles, but Billie kept it real with tears."

"It’s okay [ teary eye emoji] more to come [mending heart emojis]," another added.

Meanwhile, a few users took it as positive gesture as one user penned, "She was crying tears of joy, people, get it right. She was happy for Bey."

Another said, "It was a clear look of admiration and pride."

Beyoncé is the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammy history. She has received 35 awards from 99 nominations. However, she had never won Album of the Year despite of being nominated four times.

On Sunday evening, with her fifth nomination for Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé finally took the stage to accept Album of the Year award.

"I just feel very full and very honoured," she said in her acceptance speech. "It's been many, many years."

Beyoncé also recently confirmed her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour but hasn’t yet revealed any dates.